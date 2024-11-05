Nintendo Switch Online Adds Two Types of SNES Freebies

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have some new free options for celebrating one of the most beloved SNES games of all-time. The game in question is Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest. The first freebie is a set of profile icons based on the game, with each one costing 10 Platinum points. As was the case with the profile icons based on the first Donkey Kong Country, players must first boot up DKC 2 in the Nintendo Switch Online SNES app before the option is unlocked. Subscribers don’t actually have to play the game for long, as it seems the option is unlocked just by launching it from the SNES menu.

The profile icons are available now through December 2nd. Players receive 50 Platinum points just for playing Donkey Kong Country 2, which is just shy of the 80 points needed to get all 8 icons. Images of some of the icons can be found below.

The profile icons for Donkey Kong Country 2 feature a mix of characters from the game, including Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong, and King K. Rool. Several of the game’s animal buddies are featured as well, including Rattly, Squawks, and Enguarde. The inclusion of Enguarde feels like a cosmic injustice being righted, as the lovable swordfish was unfortunately left out of the profile icon set based on the first game. Unfortunately, there are still no backgrounds based on either game, so Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will have to use a generic color background, which seems like a missed opportunity.

In addition to these profile icons based on Donkey Kong Country 2, the game’s soundtrack has also been added to the Nintendo Music app on iOS and Android. For those that haven’t been following the news, Nintendo Music is an app that’s free to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. The app launched with several soundtracks from classic and modern Nintendo games, including the original Donkey Kong Country. DKC 2 was missing, but that has now been rectified. That’s excellent news, as the SNES sequel featured the return of composer David Wise, who came up with several excellent tracks for the game. Stickerbrush Symphony (Bramble Blast) is probably one of the best tracks in the whole DKC franchise, so its presence on Nintendo Music is quite welcome!

Now that Nintendo Switch Online has gotten profile icons and soundtracks for the first two DKC games, it feels like a safe bet that we’ll see a similar treatment for Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble. The Donkey Kong Country trilogy on SNES is well-regarded by a lot of people, so it only makes sense. Nintendo seems to be giving Donkey Kong a bigger push lately, between the character’s appearance in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and the dedicated Donkey Kong Country area at Super Nintendo World. There’s also Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, which is coming to Nintendo Switch next year. Hopefully this is all building to bigger things for the character!

