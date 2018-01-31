This Sweet Nintendo Switch Bundle Includes a Pro Controller And Super Mario Odyssey

The Nintendo Switch has been seeing better availability over the past few months, making it easier for gamers to play great games like Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and countless others. But if you’ve been holding out for an ideal bundle, you may want to head over to eBay right now.

That’s because ANT Online is currently offering a Nintendo Switch bundle that includes both a Pro Controller and a copy of Super Mario Odyssey for the price of $399.99. What’s more, shipping is free on the package, so you’re getting a pretty good value. After all, the system sells for $299 by itself, the game sells for $60 and the controller goes for around $69-$75, depending on where you shop. So you save a few bucks in the process.

Now, there are a couple of notes here. First off, this is only for the gray Nintendo Switch bundle, as ANT Online appears to be out of stock with the neon bundles. Secondly, they’ve still got quite a few in stock, but they’re already sold about 51 percent out of inventory, which means they will eventually run out. So if you want to get a Nintendo Switch, you may want to hit this link and pick up yours.

Meanwhile, if you’re just looking for a Pro Controller, you can actually get one on sale over at Amazon right now. The company is currently offering a regular Pro Controller (not the Splatoon 2 or Xenoblade Chronicles 2 version, sadly) for around $64.67, which is a little over five bucks off its normal price. And if you have Amazon Prime, you can get two-day shipping with it absolutely free.

It’s a great controller, and one that makes playing some games a little bit easier, so don’t hesitate when it comes to scoring that deal.

We’ll keep you informed about any other deals we find for Nintendo Switch, so be sure to check back for more bargains as they become available.

The Nintendo Switch is available in retailers now, along with Super Mario Odyssey. You can also get that game digitally on the eShop, if you prefer to go that way.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.