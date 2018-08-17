The First Nintendo Switch Holiday Bundle is Available to Pre-Order

Earlier this week, Nintendo revealed that the very first Nintendo Switch bundle of the holiday season would include the console and download codes for Mario Tennis Aces and 1-2 Switch. They also revealed that it would be a Walmart exclusive priced $359.99. Basically, that means you’re getting one of the games for free.

The bundle is slated to ship on September 5th, but you can pre-order it right here, right now with free shipping. There will certainly be other Nintendo Switch bundles revealed in the coming months, but if this particular bundle is right up your alley, there’s no better time than the present to reserve one. This is especially true if you actually plan on giving it as a gift, because it will only get more difficult to find these bundles as we get closer to the holidays.

The official descriptions for the games in the Walmart bundle are as follows:

Mario Tennis Aces: “Unleash an arsenal of shots and strategies in all-out tennis battles with friends, family, and fan-favorite Mushroom Kingdom characters. Whether you play locally, online, or using simple motion controls, intense rallies await! In story mode, experience a new favor of tennis game play, with a variety of missions, boss battles and more.

Complete missions and boss battles in story mode while mastering the controls. Test your hard-earned skills in singles or doubles with up to 4 players in local or online multiplayer, not to mention Tournament Mode, which lets you challenge the CPU. Store up energy and use it to pull off amazing feats: move so fast the world slows down around you or aim in first-person to send the ball crashing down! Your rivals may attempt to block you, but if they fail, their racket will take damage—and break after three hits. Fully charge your energy to launch the ball with enough force to KO your opponent.”

1-2 Switch: “Throw an impromptu party anywhere with anyone thanks to a new play style in which players look at each other—not the screen! Bring the action and fun into the real world as you face off in wild-west duels, cow-milking competitions, a copycat dance-off, and more. Each game takes advantage of the Joy-Con controller features of the Nintendo Switch system in different ways. While the action unfolds off- screen, the audience watches the players themselves instead of the screen. That makes it as hilarious to watch as it is to play – an instant party amplifier!“

