Nintendo Switch Will See An Even Bigger Year On The Third Party And Indie Front

2017 was a stellar start-up year for the Nintendo Switch, with the system selling 12 million units worldwide – the lifetime total of what the Wii U sold in its entirety – and tons of great games, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey. But one Nintendo employee believes that we haven’t seen anything yet.

Damon Baker, who serves as the head for third party titles and “nindies” for Nintendo, recently responded on Twitter to a fan posting an image of games on his Nintendo Switch, namely third-party releases like L.A. Noire, Rocket League, Skyrim, Doom and Resident Evil: Revelations. The fan noted, “Imagine this leaking last year #NintendoSwitch.” And he’s got a point – a lot of those games took us by surprise.

But Baker said the best is yet to come. “I know, right?!” said Baker. “I think you’re going to like 2018 as well!”

That’s very cryptic, to say the least, but there’s been no question that third parties have been giving the Switch a better look with its tremendous sales start, and Nintendo has boasted that support from companies like Electronic Arts and Activision would continue well into the new year. Now it’s just a matter of seeing if we get that Nintendo Switch special this week so we can finally see what the big “N” has planned. Come on, guys, don’t let us down.