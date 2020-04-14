Nintendo Switch Adds Overdue, Controversial Feature

Yesterday, Nintendo Switch’s 10.0 firmware update went live, adding a slew of new features and fixes to the hybrid console. Included in this update was the addition of a long overdue, yet controversial feature: the ability to remap buttons on the console. This means that you can change the “A” button to the “B” button, and vice versa. As you may know, this is something Nintendo fans have been asking for since launch, however, others find the change sacrilegious.

For those that don’t know, the “A” button on PS4 and Xbox One is actually the “B” button on the Switch. Meanwhile, the “B” button on these platforms is the “A” button on the Nintendo Switch. This causes a lot of confusion for those that bounce between platforms. While switching between an Xbox One and PS4 controller can be tough because of the design and the placement of the thumbsticks, going from the PS4 or Xbox One controllers to the Nintendo Joy-Cons can really break the brain, for some at least.

As you will know, before PlayStation and Xbox came around, this was the standard button layout, or at the least the button layout many were accustomed to thanks to Nintendo platforms. However, then the PS4 came along and swapped these buttons, and Xbox copied them years later.

As alluded to, this new feature is causing division among Nintendo fans. Some are stoked to see this addition, others are appalled.

Of course, it’s a bit odd it took Nintendo over three years to add such a simple accessibility feature, but at least it’s finally here. More options the better, right?

