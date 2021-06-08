New Nintendo Switch Update Now Live, Patch Notes Released

✖

A new version of the Nintendo Switch software is now live, bringing the system up to version 12.0.3. While earlier updates have added exciting things like new avatars, this one really doesn't offer users anything too significant. Instead, Switch users can look forward to some added stability improvements to make the system run a bit smoother. In the grand scheme of things, these updates aren't all that exciting, but hopefully Nintendo will have more to announce next week when the company's E3 presentation is set to take place! Full patch notes from the company's official website can be found below:

Version 12.0.3 (Released June 7, 2021)