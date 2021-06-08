New Nintendo Switch Update Now Live, Patch Notes Released
A new version of the Nintendo Switch software is now live, bringing the system up to version 12.0.3. While earlier updates have added exciting things like new avatars, this one really doesn't offer users anything too significant. Instead, Switch users can look forward to some added stability improvements to make the system run a bit smoother. In the grand scheme of things, these updates aren't all that exciting, but hopefully Nintendo will have more to announce next week when the company's E3 presentation is set to take place! Full patch notes from the company's official website can be found below:
Version 12.0.3 (Released June 7, 2021)
General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.
Sadly, that's all there is for version 12.0.3! It's impossible to know exactly what's been changed around, but as with most of these updates, players shouldn't expect to notice much. The idea is to keep the console running its best so players don't encounter any significant issues. Users have been hoping to see more options on the Switch software, including the kind of themes that were offered on Nintendo 3DS, but it doesn't seem like that will be happening!
With E3 just a few short days away, fans should soon know a lot more about the future of the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo's presentation is expected to last about 40 minutes in length, which should be quite a bit of time to showcase some upcoming games, a new Smash fighter or two, and possibly some new hardware. Rumors have been circulating about a new Nintendo Switch model that will supposedly release later this year. At this time, nothing has been officially confirmed, however.
Hopefully E3 will live up to the hype for Nintendo fans! There are a lot of exciting exclusives that have already been confirmed for this year, including Mario Golf: Super Rush, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. This year marks the 40th anniversary of Donkey Kong and the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda, and rumors have suggested we could get some games announced to celebrate those occasions. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what gets revealed next!
