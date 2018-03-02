Nintendo Switch Will Get Updates This Year, But Not In the Way You’d Expect

While Nintendo‘s Switch system is only a year old – and about to celebrate its first anniversary this Saturday – the company may be looking at ways to improve its performance. However, don’t expect them to take the usual routes when it comes to doing so.

That said, we probably won’t see memory card expansions or anything along those lines, but we will see other features that introduce better functionality and accessibility, amongst other things.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Nintendo will continue to push forward when it comes to fulfilling the demand for the Switch on the consumer market, but when it comes to improvements, it’ll be towards smaller things. “Switch features in the coming year could also include additional network-related features and peripherals to be attached to its USB Type-C port,” it noted.

We’re not sure what this could indicate, but it could be anything from external hard drives for additional storage to a possibly adapter for local play enhancement. It wasn’t really made clear. We do know that the company’s online network will officially launch in September, so it might be going all out working on features to draw more consumers in.

The company has already talked about making the Switch a long-lasting value for consumers, hoping to push the system’s life cycle past the usual multi-year span so that it has extended life. New features could help that out, but the company should figure out smaller things to fulfill user demand, including the possibility of adding Netflix to it. (Hey, a lot of people are asking for that.)

The company noted that it doesn’t intend to make an upgraded version of the system this year, but didn’t say anything about 2019, where we could see an improved model with more storage space or options. But, for now, it looks like Nintendo will stick with the base model and build from there.

More than likely, we’ll see what the company has planned during E3, where it will make all of its announcements during its Nintendo Direct special. We’ll let you know just what it has ready for us at that point.

The Nintendo Switch is available now.