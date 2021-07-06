Nintendo Switch Update Adds Useful New Feature, Full Patch Notes Released

✖

A new update has been released for Nintendo Switch, bringing it up to version 12.1.0. This one appears to be a fairly small update, but one that could prove beneficial to some users. Essentially, this update is centered around software updates for games on the platform. Prior to this version, updates wouldn't work if the console didn't have enough space in the system memory or on a microSD card. Now, the system will prompt users to delete the previous version of the game to make room for the new one. Full patch notes from Nintendo's website can be found below.

Ver. 12.1.0 (Released July 5, 2021)

Added the following system functionality:

If there is not enough space remaining on the system memory (internal storage) or microSD card when downloading game software update data, you can now delete old data for that software, enabling you to download the new data. When deleting the old data, you won't be able to play the game until the new data has finished downloading.



General system stability improvements have been made to enhance the user's experience.

While this feature should prove helpful, it likely won't be too exciting for most Nintendo Switch users. Fans have been begging Nintendo for years for some bigger updates for the console, including more avatar options, and the ability to select from different themes. Right now, the system only allows players to choose between light and dark themes, but the Nintendo 3DS notably allowed users to purchase a number of cool themes based on current and retro games. Fans have been hoping to see that feature return for quite some time, but it seems unlikely that it will happen anytime soon.

This month will see a couple of bigger games released on the Nintendo Switch platform, including Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. Skyward Sword HD won't release until next week, but Monster Hunter Stories 2 will arrive on July 9th. Those looking forward to the latter game will want to stay tuned to ComicBook.com, where we'll have a review later this week!

What do you think of this Nintendo Switch update? Do you think that this feature will be helpful? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!