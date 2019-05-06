Someone Got The Original Xbox Running on Nintendo Switch

Ever wish you could play original Xbox games on the Nintendo Switch? You’re not alone. Game developer hobbyist and hacker Voxel9 also had this dream, so they turned it into a reality by making the Switch run the original Xbox. More specifically, the hacker has gotten the XQEMU Xbox emulator up and running on the Nintendo Switch, which can apparently play games from the 2001 system, such as Halo: Combat Evolved.

Voxel9 shared the achievement via a new, short YouTube video that features them showing of the boot up sequence for the Xbox, its home menu, and then playing some classic Halo and Jet Set Radio Future. The emulation isn’t great, which is to say the frame rate isn’t great, but it runs, and presumably improvements will come down the line.

For the project, Voxel9 used a specific version of XQEMU, which is an open-source Xbox emulation project that is in development predominately for PC. At the moment, it runs pretty well on higher-end PCs, but nothing else. To get the emulator on Switch, Voxel9 used Linux as a middle connection. And best yet, the games are being played with a PlayStation 4 controller.

Of course, it’s going to take awhile before any playable Xbox emulator will be available on Switch, but this was an important milestone towards that future. And given that Sega refuses to bring Jet Set Radio Future to other consoles, better emulation can’t come soon enough.

Thanks, Kotaku.

