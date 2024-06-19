Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Fans Think the Game Might Get a New Amiibo

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is coming out later this year on Nintendo Switch, and when it does, the game will feature some kind of amiibo compatibility. The official website for the game in Japan features the amiibo logo, though no details have been provided about how amiibo will work with the game. Echoes of Wisdom continues the graphic style featured in 2019's The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening remake, which launched alongside a new figure of Link in that specific style. This has led some fans to believe that we could see a Zelda figure released to go alongside that one.

(Photo: Nintendo)

Now, it's entirely possible that Echoes of Wisdom will simply offer compatibility with existing Zelda amiibo; the franchise has gotten a plethora of figures since the amiibo line started 10 years ago, including multiple figures based on Zelda herself. Tears of the Kingdom featured support for pretty much every existing Zelda amiibo, so there is precedent for that sort of thing.

With Echoes of Wisdom launching in about three months, a new amiibo would seem like the kind of thing Nintendo would have announced during yesterday's Nintendo Direct. However, it is possible that the company wanted to focus on the special edition Nintendo Switch Lite that will be launching alongside Echoes of Wisdom instead, and will wait to announce an amiibo a little closer to launch. At the very least, we can hope!

Nintendo's amiibo line debuted in 2014, at the height of the toys-to-life craze. While lines like Skylanders, Disney Infinity, and LEGO Dimensions quickly died off, amiibo continue to see support from Nintendo a decade later. That said, Nintendo has scaled back on its releases in 2024; we've seen a number of older figures re-released this year, but new figures have been pretty sparse. Hopefully that will change, and we'll see some new offerings before the year comes to a close.

Presumably, Nintendo will have a lot more information about The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom over the coming weeks. The game is set to launch on September 26th, so hopefully we'll get a better idea how Zelda's first true starring role is shaping up (we don't count those CD-i games).

Are you a fan of the Nintendo's amiibo figures? Would you like to see a Zelda made in the same style as Link? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: Nintendo Life]