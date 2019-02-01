The Nintendo Warp Pipe Mug is New and Improved

This is certainly not the first time we’ve seen a Nintendo warp pipe mug, but it is definitely the best version to date. It comes from ThinkGeek, and you can order one right here for $14.99.

The mug is similar to the Level-Up pipe mug that ThinkGeek released a while back, only this version is officially licensed by Nintendo and has a paint job that’s up to their standards. The official description reads:

“Wouldn’t it be super convenient to just jump in a warp pipe whenever you needed to leave your home? Warp pipes would make great public transportation… if you’re not concerned with where you’ll end up (or being eaten by a piranha plant). You know what, maybe it’s better that we don’t jump into random pipes. But now you can drink from one!“

“This ThinkGeek exclusive warp pipe mug has nothing hiding inside of it except an empty space for your favorite beverage. Feel free to pour your coffee, tea or wine (we don’t judge) inside with no fear of it disappearing to a bonus level.“

