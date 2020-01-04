Nintendo Is Reportedly Bringing More Wii U Games to the Switch This Year

New reports have surfaced online that indicate Nintendo has plans to bring more Wii U games to the Nintendo Switch this year. At least two more unannounced Wii U ports are planned for 2020, according to Nintendo insider Emily Rogers who’s accurately shared information about Nintendo’s plans for other projects before. The games that’ll be ported over to the Switch weren’t explicitly named in the ResetEra thread where the discussion was held, but there are some ideas regarding what the games might be.

The comment from Rogers can be seen here (via VGC) in a thread where people discussed what Nintendo had planned for 2020, whether or not we’d be seeing a Nintendo Direct in January, and what that potential Direct might have in store. Rogers weighed on some of the games Nintendo has already announced and others that it hasn’t by saying that the company has at least two Wii U ports planned for 2020.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“My only concern about 2020 is that Nintendo might lean a little too hard on re-releases of older stuff as a crutch to fill out their calendar,” Rogers said. “Nintendo has already officially announced Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE and Xenoblade Chronicles 1 remaster/remake for this year. I can also confirm that Nintendo has (at least) two more unannounced Wii U ports. They are not difficult to guess because there aren’t many Wii U games left to port.”

As mentioned before, the games weren’t explicitly confirmed in the thread, but people mentioned Super Mario 3D World and Pikmin 3 often in the conversation. That doesn’t mean those will be the games, but they seem to be worthy contenders.

Whether or not it’s these games that’ll be ported is one question but when we might see an announcement about WII U ports at all is another thing entirely. People are still of the mindset that there’s going to be a Nintendo Direct taking place this month, and if you look at the evidence backing up those suspicions, it seems like there might be. Some SKUs at GameStop were spotted recently that included several unnamed Switch games, and if past trends are any indication of what to expect, this kind of development means that we just might be seeing a Nintendo Direct soon.

Nintendo hasn’t officially announced a Direct or any more specifics on Wii U ports.