Nioh 2 DLC Plans Announced

In addition to revealing a new story trailer for Nioh 2, the folks behind the upcoming game have also detailed the downloadable content (DLC) plans for the title — and it sounds like there’s going to be plenty of action to go around, even after the game initially launches. The sequel’s half-breed yokai hunter “Hideyoshi” will have his work cut out for him this year.

“We have three major DLC releases planned,” Team Ninja creative director Tom Lee stated in a recent PlayStation blog post, “with each focusing on a different storyline that pre-dates the events of Nioh 2, promising hours of additional gameplay that will provide plenty of challenge for those thirsting for more.”

In addition to the meatier, narrative-based DLC bits, the three major releases will also include new weapons, abilities, characters, and so on. It’s unclear exactly when these might release, or if there’s any possibility of even more DLC in the future, but it certainly seems like a sign that the developers have faith in the game’s potential performance.

Half human, half demon, and on a quest to save 16th century Japan from ruthless yokai.

Here’s how PlayStation describes Nioh 2 on its official product page:

“Journey to 1555 feudal Japan, a country gripped in the misery and madness of endless warfare.

“Play as a mute rogue living as a hired mercenary and renowned Yokai hunter. Born to and abandoned by human and Yokai parents, you are burdened with the ability to take on supernatural Yokai form.

“Can you survive the treacherous Sengoku era and terrifying Dark Realm?

Nioh 2 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4 on March 13th. The original Nioh is currently available on PlayStation 4, if anyone’s interested in checking it out before the sequel drops. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game sequel right here.