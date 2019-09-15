Nioh 2 Open Beta Announced

The open beta for Yokai-fighting action role-playing video game Nioh 2 has been announced by PlayStation. The sequel to 2017 hit Nioh is set to launch next year, and before that happens, Team Ninja and PlayStation want players to give it a shot for over a week.

The open beta for Nioh 2 is set to run from November 1st to November 10th on PlayStation 4. Exactly what might be included in that open beta is currently unclear, but given that the game is set to release next year, and a closed alpha already ran earlier this year, it’s liable to be a significant chunk of the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yokai hunters, ready to face the Dark Realm? Play the Nioh 2 Open Beta starting November 1 to 10, available at PS Store pic.twitter.com/EPPoqWBsiZ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 15, 2019

A new trailer for Nioh 2, which you can watch at the beginning of this article, was released as part of PlayStation’s presence at Tokyo Game Show these past several day. While it shows off a number of enemies, and a small amount of combat against them, the actual narrative of what’s going on isn’t really delved into.

“As you begin this adventure, we introduce you to a gorgeous new area which we call The Village of Cursed Blossoms,” Team Ninja Creative Director Tom Lee states in a recent PlayStation.Blog post. “This is the opening level of Nioh 2, and as the name suggests, it’s an amalgamation of natural beauty and menacing peril. These disparate themes play a major role throughout Nioh 2.”

“Since receiving feedback from the closed alpha session, we have been diligently working on the game with great enthusiasm,” Nioh 2 producer Fumihiko Yasuda shared in the same post. “To be honest, we’ve had to overcome many trials and errors during the process of designing Yokai action mechanics such as ‘special moves,’ ‘Yokai moves,’ and the visual presentation of the ‘Dark Realm.’ However, we are now quite satisfied with where we are at. It goes without saying that the improvements won’t stop until launch and we’ll continue to keep you updated with our progress.”

What do you think of what you’ve seen of Nioh 2 so far? Are you excited to take part in the open beta, or will you be waiting for the full release in 2020? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Nioh 2 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4 early next year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game sequel right here.