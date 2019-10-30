Nioh 2 Release Date Revealed in New Trailer

Today, publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja announced that Nioh 2 will release on March 13, 2020 via the PS4 and the PS4 only. To accompany the game’s release date announcement, the pair also revealed a brand-new trailer, which you can peep at the top of the article. As previously announced, an open beta test is also coming and coming soon. More specifically, an open beta for the game will be held this Friday, November 1, and run all the way until November 10. As you would expect, the beta will be a free download available on the PlayStation Store.

In addition to announcing and revealing all of this, Team Ninja also revealed that players with save data from the first game on their PS4 will be able to use its protagonist — William — in the open beta, and presumably the full game when it launches as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The beta will offer players the chance not just to experience a slice of the game, but its extensive character customization, its new weapon the Switchglaive, and much more.

“As you begin the beta, you will enter into a place called the Interim. Unlike the dojo tutorial from the previous game, the Interim is a safe zone where you will be able to choose your weapons, test out the basic moves and transition to a real stage when you are ready,” reads an official blurb about the beta over the PlayStation Blog.

As you move on from the Interim, you will start your journey in a stage called Sunomata. This stage is based on the Sunomata castle which by some accounts was constructed in just one night by Hideyoshi. The experience will be an interpretation of historical actualities combined with a healthy injection of Yokai adventure!”

According to Team Ninja, players who complete the beta will earn The Mark of the Demon Slayer, a reward that unlocks the Kamaitachi Helmet from the in-game Shrine to use in the full game.

For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on Nioh 2, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.