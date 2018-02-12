NiS America’s Penny Punching Princess Delayed Until April

Not every piece of news is good: despite plenty of new announcements coming out of NiS America’s most recent press conference, one particular update confirmed the delay of the sassy retro-style game Penny Punching Princess. The game’s release was knocked back two weeks for North America, while its European release was delayed by one week.

This kind of stuff happens all the time during the process of game development, so the slight bump back shouldn’t be too alarming for anyone looking to grab the game when it comes out this Spring. Until then, check out the trailer below, and read on to find out more about this title, which stars a sassy, money-hungry princess who just wants to treat herself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Getting paid is the primary objective, and our heroine is more than ready to go for the gold in that respect. The once-sacred land she now occupies will be made for exploration, and anyone who’s too slow for her wit is likely to suffer (or at least their wallets will). Here’s a little more about the game and its plucky heroine from the official NiS America listing:

In a world ruled by capitalism, cash is king! Use the money you gather to bribe enemies to fight for you, activate deadly traps with your dough, and when all else fails, smash all that stand against you with your fists! Fight your way from nothing and amass treasures to take on the mighty Dragoloan Family and reclaim your kingdom! Cash Rules Everything Around Me

Fight smarter, not harder! Bribe your enemies to fight for you, or activate deadly traps to turn the tide of battle in this fast-paced brawler. Who Says You Can’t Buy Popularity

Recruit/Buy flunkies to your cause to unlock stronger equipment and master over 70 special moves based on weapons you craft! A Madcap Romp of Dollars & Dragons

Embark on a wildly funny adventure as Princess, a girl robbed of her royal heritage in a world obsessed with money.

Penny Punching Princess is set for release on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC on April 3rd in America and March 30th in Europe.