No Man’s Sky Gets Major Fixes in New Update

Hello Games has released a substantial new No Man’s Sky update today across all platforms. At the end of March, the major “Relics” update for NMS was let loose and added a ton of new content to the ever-growing space exploration title. Since then, Hello Games has released a handful of smaller patches for No Man’s Sky to improve various problems that came about in the wake of the Relics update. Now, another such update in this vein has rolled out, but it’s far more substantial than those seen previously.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Available to download now, update version 5.63 for No Man’s Sky looks to make sweeping improvements to the game. This update is predominantly centered around fixing bugs that players have discovered for themselves since the release of Relics. Hello Games notes that this likely won’t be the final update to squash bugs that have recently found their way into the game, but today’s patch should make NMS much better than before.
To see everything that has changed in this new No Man’s Sky update, the full patch notes can be found as follows:
No Man’s Sky Update 5.63 Patch Notes
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue which occurred during multiplayer when interacting with a wandering NPC.
- Fixed an issue which could result in very long load times when loading onto a planet.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when using the mining laser while in an exocraft.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the planetary class (e.g. “planet” or “moon”) from displaying in the scanned planet details for a marked planet in the Discoveries page.
- Fixed an issue in Abandoned Mode that prevented some products and technologies, including the Atlantid Drive, from appearing in the constructable Research Stations.
- Fixed a rare blocker in In Stellar Multitudes, which caused players to learn the incorrect Reality Anchor recipe for their first purple star system.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the notifications for “An Arm for a Leg” in the Relics expedition to flicker in an empty star system.
- Fixed a lodding issue with relic skulls.
- Fixed an issue that caused the pick-up icon to fail to display when looking at individual placed fossils.
- Fixed an issue that caused relic decorations to be lost when deleting a wall that had a relic attached to it.
- Fixed an issue that could cause a marker to appear above the hologram on the ship communicator.
- Fixed a minor text issue in the Mission Log during the fossil construction milestones in the Relics expedition.
- Prevent duplication of single fossil decorations without the requisite fossil being in the player’s inventory.
- Moving and duplicating fossil decoration no longer have a chance of losing the fossil model.
- Fixed an issue which caused wonders and the catalogue to appear empty.
- Fixed an issue that could allow items other than bones to be traded with the Fossil Collector.
- Fixed an issue that could cause players to be spawned in an invalid location when joining a multiplayer game in an inaccessible RGBP system.
- Fixed an issue which caused placeholder text to appear in the catalogue.
- Fixed an issue that caused UI elements attached to fossil plinths to be hard to read in VR.
- Improved texture streaming on PS4.
- Improved stability of fossil exhibits when viewed by a remote player.
- Fix for rare crash when generating a settlement after a warp.
- Fixed a number of other crashes.