No Man’s Sky Gets Major Fixes in New Update

Hello Games has released a substantial new No Man’s Sky update today across all platforms. At the end of March, the major “Relics” update for NMS was let loose and added a ton of new content to the ever-growing space exploration title. Since then, Hello Games has released a handful of smaller patches for No Man’s Sky to improve various problems that came about in the wake of the Relics update. Now, another such update in this vein has rolled out, but it’s far more substantial than those seen previously.

Available to download now, update version 5.63 for No Man’s Sky looks to make sweeping improvements to the game. This update is predominantly centered around fixing bugs that players have discovered for themselves since the release of Relics. Hello Games notes that this likely won’t be the final update to squash bugs that have recently found their way into the game, but today’s patch should make NMS much better than before.

To see everything that has changed in this new No Man’s Sky update, the full patch notes can be found as follows:

Bug Fixes