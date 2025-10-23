No Man’s Sky Adds Something Fans Have Been Asking for Years

Hello Games just added something to No Man’s Sky that fans have been asking to be added to the sci-fi game for years. Despite being almost a decade old, No Man’s Sky is one of the most-played PS5 games of 2025. This was true last year and every year before, and it will probably be true next year as well. Obviously, there is an undeniable quality that has hooked so many and kept everyone coming back to the space exploration game; however, Hello Game’s post-launch support and how it factors into this equation should not be overlooked either. It has been excellent.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With any given update, though, Hello Games can only add so much, so sometimes players have to wait a while before their requests materialize. To this end, yesterday, the UK developer released Update 6.010 for the sci-fi game, which brought a host of new additions, improvements, and changes. One of the highlights of all this is the addition of new shipbuilding parts. This isn’t a game-changing addition per se, but it is something fans have been asking for.

Space Wrecks

More specifically, Hello Games is giving No Man’s Sky players space wrecks to explore, which includes spacewalking and salvaging for new ship-building parts. And it’s doing this because it has seen the player data, and it shows players are spending lots of time customizing their ships.

“We’re introducing space wrecks to explore, leaning into that thrill of spacewalking, and giving players more excuse to enjoy it,” writes Sean Murray, the head of Hello Games. “Salvaging these wrecks unlocks a huge array of new shipbuilding parts, which have been greatly requested. We’ve also improved and expanded shipbuilding in response to watching players spend so much time in the workshop designing their dream ships.”

Play video

As you would expect, No Man’s Sky fans are over the moon with the new update. And this has been the case for years now, as the game’s post-launch life has been far greater than anyone ever imagined, and it has transformed it into one of the great sci-fi games of all time.

“I don’t even know what to say to this anymore, so I just watch the new trailers with a stupid grin on my face,” reads one of the comments on the trailer above. Another adds, “Salvaging shipwrecks sounds profitable. My current Corvette is a scrapper junk ship, so this fits really well.”

Whether this will be the final update to this part of the game, we do not know, but it presumably depends on how much this new content is engaged with. There’s been no word of updates slowing down, so there is a good chance it won’t be. The studio is working on a new game, Light No Fire, but so far, this has not slowed down support of the space exploration game.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.