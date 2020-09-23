No Man's Sky Origins Update Adds Millions of New Planets, Tornadoes, Sandworms, and More

The popular space exploration video game No Man's Sky from developer Hello Games today released an absolutely monstrous update called Origins which fundamentally alters the title in a number of ways. The largest change, however, is the fact that millions of new planets have been added under new conditions that deepen planetary diversity like a totally new scale for planets, new alien structures, planetary NPCs, weather like tornadoes and lightning, active volcanoes and even gigantic sandworms.

Hello Games' Sean Murray had been teasing that this coming update would be gigantic for some time, and it turns out he was not exaggerating even a little bit. The full patch notes are worth a read just to get a sense of the scope of all of the changes. In addition to the actual content itself, multiple interfaces, visuals, and even Photo Mode have been given an overhaul or seen additions. While all the old planets remain, it genuinely sounds like people playing No Man's Sky today will essentially be exploring an entirely different game than those that were doing so yesterday.

No Man's Sky Origins Version 3.0 A huge update to the universe. Billions of new worlds to discover. Rich in variety with new flora & fauna. More detailed, vast and diverse than ever possible before. Free - Out Now on PS4, XBox, VR & PC Patch notes - https://t.co/YmUls1gIpD pic.twitter.com/04XURMcq2V — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) September 23, 2020

No Man's Sky Origins 🍊 🪐 Billions of New Planets

💖 UI Revamp

☀️ Binary Stars

🗼 Colossal Buildings

🔥 Firestorms

🌋 Volcanos

⚡ Lighting

🌪️ Tornados

🤖 NPCs on Planets

🌥️ Improved Clouds

🐞 New Fauna

🌄 Multi-km Mountains

🐛 SANDWORMShttps://t.co/RLCZ99pgw5 pic.twitter.com/bOkGh1LFpG — Hello Games (@hellogames) September 23, 2020

"How do you radically change a universe where so many have made their homes, built bases, named, and discovered? Our solution is to birth entirely new planets into the universe, with vistas never possible before," Murray states in a PlayStation blog post. "Fly your Starship through towering mountains and epic chasms vastly larger than ever. Survive lightning storms, fires and hostile weather systems. Discover new creature behaviours like fauna that land and take to flight, or huge alien sandworms. Walk beneath new giant flora that changes from day through night. Visit buildings of an entirely new scale, containing new lore and much, much more."

No Man's Sky is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The new update, Origins, is available as of today for all of the aforementioned platforms. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the space exploration video game right here.

What do you think of No Man's Sky's new update? Will you be returning to this particular digital space to see what's new? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!