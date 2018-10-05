New ‘No Man’s Sky’ Vehicle Update Is Live

Today, UK developer Hello Games released a brand-new update for No Man’s Sky bringing with it loads of new content and fixes.

Dubbed “Development Update 5,” the new content drop, according to Hello Games, has been in the works for weeks, and aims on improving and extending planetary exocraft.

Further, there’s a brand-new exocraft now available in the game (which you can see above) called the Pilgrim, which according to Hello Games, is a rugged and fast-moving vehicle. You can purchase the Pilgrim via the Blueprint Analyser.

Hello Games provides the following rundown of the update:

The existing exocraft have also been tweaked. Multiplayer racing has been fixed, inventory sizes have been increased, and summoning has been made easier. Geobays now only need to be built once – after that, all owned exocraft can be summoned with unlimited range on any planet where you’ve constructed a new Exocraft Summoning Station.

New upgrades for the Pilgrim and all other exocraft can be purchased from the Exocraft Technician once their missions are complete. Exocraft handling can also be adjusted with a series of new technologies, allowing players to customise the grip or drift levels of their different vehicles.

Your exocraft fleet can also be customised, with a full range of colours, decals and boost flame effects available to choose from.

The patch with the new update — patch 1.63 — is live on all platforms as of today. For the full patch notes, click here.

According to Hello Games, No Man’s Sky’s next update will see the continuation of Polo’s research missions, as well as high priority quality of life improvements throughout the game. In other words, less flashy stuff, but probably more important stuff.

The developer also teases another incoming large update, but at the moment has nothing to share. Further, when this update will hit, isn’t disclosed, but Hello Games says it’s on track to complete it on time, and that previews of it will come before it releases.

No Man’s Sky is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment, there is no word of a Nintendo Switch release.

For more news, media, and information on the space-faring game, click here.