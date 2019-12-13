New No More Heroes 3 Trailer Revealed

One of the earliest reveals at this year’s edition of The Game Awards was a new trailer for No More Heroes 3, the next number installment in the series that’s currently scheduled for a 2020 release on the Nintendo Switch. The latest trailer for the game made its appearance during the pre-show before the main slate of reveals took place and said that the game would be released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch some time in 2020.

No More Heroes 3 was announced earlier in the year, so this reveal was more of a world premiere of the latest trailer as opposed to the new game reveals that’ll happen during the show. Still, for people who’ve been waiting on the next main installment in the series for some time now, the trailer was a welcome one. It was a cinematic, stylish trailer that came as a surprise amid the other announcements and the ones that are still to come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The #1 ranked assassin Travis Touchdown returns to the Garden of Insanity once more when No More Heroes 3 arrives on #NintendoSwitch in 2020! Check out an extended cut of the trailer from the #TheGameAwards. #NMH3https://t.co/47jkdIDtRm pic.twitter.com/nOEHi5JzPy — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 13, 2019

“No More Heroes 3 – the latest numbered installment in the No More Heroes series – is set for release exclusively to the Nintendo Switch in 2020!” Nintendo said about the game. “Featuring a score by lead composer Nobuaki Kaneko, as well as Robin Atkin Downes reprising his role from the previous titles in the series as Travis Touchdown. Original series lead character designer Yusuke Kozaki is back as well!! Also featuring boss characters designed by Masanori Ushiki, with Kenichiro Mizuno taking on design duties for the character of Damon.”

Nintendo currently has a page up for the game to offer more info on it, though there’s no option to pre-order it there right now. The game doesn’t have a more specific release date beyond some time in 2020, so expect those pre-orders to open up once a more narrowed release window or an exact release date is announced.

Other announcements which took place prior to the trailer reveal for No More Heroes 3 included a trailer for the next Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 DLC. A Maneater trailer revealed that game’s release date, and we also got a new look at the Final Fantasy 7 Remake thanks to a new trailer which was shown during the event.

No More Heroes 3 is scheduled to release for the Nintendo Switch some time in 2020.