‘No More Heroes’ Games Could Be Coming To Nintendo Switch

Following hot on the heels of the news that Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes has a January release date for Nintendo Switch, it appears that Goichi Suda, aka Suda 51, is hard at work on bringing the rest of the legacy to Nintendo’s console.

During a recent interview with Nintendeal, the legendary producer had a lot to say about Travis Strikes Again, which will no doubt begin the Nintendo Switch’s year in just the right way, alongside New Super Mario Bros. Deluxe, which was announced last week during the Nintendo Direct.

But here’s what’s interesting — later on in the interview, Suda hints that he wants to bring the older No More Heroes games to the system as well. At about the 7:20 mark in the interview above, he notes that there is interest in porting those games to the system, and he’s currently discussing the matter with the team at Marvelous. Nothing’s been finalized yet, but it looks like there is some traction being made there.

The original No More Heroes did pretty well on the Wii front years ago before being ported to the PlayStation 3. No More Heroes 2 followed soon thereafter, continuing Travis’ legacy in just the right way on the Wii and leaving fans hungry for more. We haven’t heard from those games in quite a while, so there’s no question that Switch ports would certainly be welcome.

For the time being, however, Suda and his team are finishing up work on Travis Strikes Again as it closes in on its release date. Based on what we’ve played so far, the game has a lot of promise, and also lets you allow a friend to join in the fun for two-player action, though it’s unknown if you’ll be able to do that through the entire game. At the very least, it has a great deal of promise, and should bring Travis Touchdown back to the gaming scene in style — paving the way for whatever games may follow within the world of No More Heroes.

We’ll let you know if a deal is finalized to bring the previous games to the Switch, but there’s no question they’d fit right in. Can’t get enough of that lightsaber action…

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes releases on January 18, 2019 for Nintendo Switch.