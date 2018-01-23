Now You Can Grab A New Nintendo 3DS XL Pikachu System For A Great Price

Have you been waiting for the ideal opportunity to upgrade from your old Nintendo 3DS system to a newer, bigger model? Or maybe you’ve just been looking to get a system for the first time so you could enjoy classics like The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds and Metroid: Samus Returns? Well, we can’t say we blame you, and there are a couple of models that you can get for a pretty great price right now.

GameStop has recently began offering the Pikachu edition of the Nintendo New 3DS XL system in a refurbished model for the price of $119.99. That’s on sale from the usual $139.99 price, and considering that Nintendo has since shifted over to a 2DS Pokemon model, this one’s looking to be discontinued soon, if it hasn’t been already.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You’ll have to pay extra for games, an AC adapter and shipping in order to get the system, but this is still a fairly good deal, considering systems like this usually sell for $199. And it’s a good collector’s item for you Pokemon fans, especially if you’ve been looking to get a new system to play your classic games on.

Here are the features for the system:

This colorful yellow system sports a charming drawing of popular Pokemon Pikachu on the cover.

The New Nintendo 3DS XL system plays all Nintendo DS games. Nintendo DS games will not appear in 3D.

AC Adapter sold separately. New Nintendo 3DS XL uses the same AC adapter as Nintendo DSi, Nintendo 3DS and 2DS.

3D Mode recommended for Ages 7+

While we’re at it, it appears that the Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask edition of the 3DS XL is also on sale, going for $119.99 and with an AC adapter included. That said, it’s currently out of stock, but you might want to keep an eye on it, in case GameStop decides to replenish. Other models appear to be going for the same price as well, though they differ depending on the ones that are available, so check back.

It’s a good time to hop on board the 3DS train, in case you haven’t already!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.