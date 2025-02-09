Nvidia Investigating Issue Reports On ‘Bricked’ New RTX 50-Series GPUs

Nvidia has had quite a year so far with the emergence of the Chinese start-up company DeepSeek’s artificial intelligence project, which sent the multinational technology company down in the stock market a few weeks ago. Since then, they’ve announced their incoming Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series models, which are top-of-the-line when it comes to next-level graphics fidelity and unprecedented speed with the help of AI. While this only increases their leverage in the cloud gaming and computer tech environment, the recent launch of the new-generation RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 GPU chips has become a pricey bump in the road as issues have been reported to be bricking.

Bricking is a common term used within the tech industry that relates to an electronic device becoming completely unable to function. In essence, it means that whatever device you have becomes nothing more than a brick because it doesn’t work anymore. There are cases where this issue can be fixed, but it’s more so along the lines of it being permanently broken. Nvidia’s newest models have received reports of these products, which are costing customers between $1,000 to 2,000, not working. The common claim from consumers is that the GPU cards are being undetected by their systems, rendering them useless.

Nvidia GeForce Now is one of the best examples of the company’s AI-processing feats within cloud gaming.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 and 5090 both launched on January 30, 2025 and both are considered to be ‘the most powerful GeForce GPU ever made’. The products provide players with AI-enhanced graphics, full ray tracing and neural rendering, and game-changing performance capacity. According to the Nvidia website, the RTX 5090 performs about 2x more on DLSS 4 and Ray Tracing against the former RTX 4090 model. The GeForce RTX 5080 Graphic Chip has two times better performance than the RTX 4080. The key difference between the RTX 5080 and 5090 is the Nvidia Architecture, which is Blackwell and Ada Lovelace.

When it comes to the bricking issues with the graphic chips, the reports are coming in more and more, with only a few individuals being able to use the GPU without any problems. The complaints began piling up so much that Nvidia issued a brief statement in response to PC Gamer which stated, “We are investigating the reported issues with the RTX 50 series.”

According to PC Gamer, the problem seems to be associated with Nvidia’s latest 572.16 driver release, which has received reports of “permanent” failure of the cards. Predictably, there will always be failures that launch when something this big releases onto the market. We aren’t aware of how many reports were issued to Nvidia in response to the RTX 5080 and 5090 bricking problem, but we can say that it’s enough to capture the company’s attention, if not for a brief moment. They also mentioned that the RTX 5080 issues aren’t reportedly related to the hardware stability or the Nvidia Architecture. As to when we can expect to hear more about the current issue, it can be suspected that the company will post a blog in the next few days.

