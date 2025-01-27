How DeepSeek’s AI Tech Could Revolutionize Triple-A Cloud Gaming

Could we witness the next advancement of artificial intelligence within the gaming industry? In a surprising turn of events, the latest AI model launched by Chinese AI startup DeepSeek has caused a huge deficiency within the U.S. Stock Market, with drastic drops seen within AI model companies like NVIDIA and OpenAI, which have led the AI movement within the United States. With over $1 trillion in AI investments among major U.S. companies, this technical advancement from China, reportedly made within 6 months, has emerged as a strong rival within the technology sector. Achieving a level of performance on par with what 2,000 NVIDIA H800 chips can process, could we see an advancement shift within the AAA cloud gaming industry from the DeepSeek-V3 model?

Videos by ComicBook.com

For some clarity, DeepSeek created a model with less than $6 million, which is impressive given the amount of money already spent within the U.S. tech markets with NVIDIA, Meta, Google, and OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The DeepSeek-R1 model is 20 to 50 times cheaper to use than OpenAI’s o1 model, which is shocking, considering the processing powers of ChatGPT. Technically speaking, OpenAI is focused on crafting a natural language processing, while DeepSeek aims to be more task-specific. This shift in purpose can be a definite sign of how a system like DeepSeek-V3 could impact cloud systems due to utilizing lower-cost chips and less data.

DeepSeek’s AI Tech Could Spell Trouble for NVIDIA and Microsoft

NVIDIA GeForce now is a subscription service for cLOUD GAMING THAT HAS ALREADY MADE ITS WAY TO U.S. CONSUMERS.

At the moment, the leading company for cloud gaming is NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX, which is a platform for full ray tracing and neural rendering technologies focused on delivering realistic graphics and fast performance. The service connects to your PC and can run high-performance games online. In simpler terms, GeForce can transform any device into a top-tier PC rig without the need for the expensive device itself. Boasting higher resolutions, faster access to GFN servers, and Maxed-out graphic settings, NVIDIA has been leading the charge in bringing the best gaming experience to NVIDIA GeForce Now members across the world.

While the discovery of DeepSeek has only hit the AI market today, many question whether this advancement can be put to good use for cloud gaming. With Mircosoft working on this format with Xbox Cloud Gaming, the potential rise in popularity for utilizing DeepSeek as a source could become plausible. The performance capacity is reportedly better than NVIDIA and could run cloud gaming without the need for large amounts of data processing, which would reduce the infrastructure needed to do complex computing tasks. However, the DeepSeek AI model does not indicate its relevance in the cloud gaming sector.

Along with this, many AAA studios aren’t implementing AI within their titles, so the possibility of utilizing the DeepSeek AI model won’t integrate into those companies for a long time. Given that the industry has just been introduced to DeepSeek, there is a lot more information that needs to be addressed if it will move into the gaming sector. The task-specific aspect could make the processing power easier for studios to use during production but that’s a speculative perspective. NVIDIA and Xbox Cloud Gaming are still the best choices for cloud gaming, even if the AI stock market leans heavily towards DeepSeek.