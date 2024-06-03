Xbox Fan Figures Out How to Play World of Warcraft on Xbox Consoles

Since Microsoft purchased Activision Blizzard, fans of World of Warcraft have been peppering the developers with questions about the MMO coming to consoles. Of course, players have wanted that for years, but the relatively recent acquisition has made that possibility seem more like a reality than it's ever been. The developers at Blizzard have also come out several times to say that it thinks about porting WoW to consoles "all the time." While nothing official has been announced, one player found an interesting workaround to get World of Warcraft working on Xbox. It's far from a native version of the fan-favorite MMO, but it's a step in the right direction.

World of Warcraft on Xbox Via GeForce Now

(Photo: Blizzard)

The discovery was first spotted by Mr_Rebs_ on Twitter, who noticed a user on the Xbox subreddit posting a video of them playing World of Warcraft on Xbox. The user, who goes by ReapsNoEviL on Reddit, posted a three-minute video, showing the process of getting WoW up and running on Xbox via GeForce Now. Essentially, what's happening is the player is using the Xbox's Microsoft Edge app to load GeForce Now and then log into World of Warcraft. They show the settings they're running, which seem to be maxed out graphically.

Of course, it's worth noting that we probably wouldn't suggest running high-level raids using this, but it's useable for questing and leveling. GeForceNow is a neat application that lets you stream PC games, but relying on it to go up against the toughest challenges in World of Warcraft seems like it would be a mistake.

It's also worth noting that this has been possible with other games for several years, so the application of GeForce Now on an Xbox console isn't new. However, World of Warcraft was just added to the service on May 30th, so it being available is relatively new. Hopefully, applications like this prove to Blizzard that the hype from the community is there. That doesn't mean they'll be dropping a native version anytime soon, but it's another push toward the edge of finally getting this to happen natively.

For now, World of Warcraft fans will have to make do with GeForce Now or play on PC. Remember, The War Within, WoW's next expansion, is dropping later this year. We don't have a firm release date, but the team is releasing the beta version very soon. Usually, that means we're only a few months away from the next expansion dropping and the developers haven't given a reason to assume this release will be any different.