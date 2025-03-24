New York Times Strands Answers for March 24th

Is today’s Strands a royal pain to figure out? Lucky for you, we have all that you need to solve March 24th’s Strands puzzle from The New York Times, including today’s answers, Spangram, and some hints, tips, and tricks to add to your puzzle-solving repertoire. We all love word searches, so having Strands fill that daily need alongside other puzzle games like Connections and Wordle is great, especially when you get themes like today’s. The theme, “Yes, Queen…” seems to be all about regality, though in a different way that you think. As we at ComicBook have completed today’s puzzle, we’ve got what you need to get the theme and answers.

As always, Strands has you find words or phrases relating to the topic mentioned, all within the letter grid given. To figure out the true meaning of the theme, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will tell you the actual definition of the theme. It will most always be a phrase or word, like social media or cleaning tools. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you can find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of social media, potential words would be names of apps like Facebook or Bluesky.

Today’s Strands theme is “Yes, Queen…”.

For today, March 24th, the theme may feel a bit self-explanatory, but, as always with Strands, it can be deceiving. The theme for today’s Strands is “Yes, Queen…”. While the phrase is used in many ways, most commonly in the drag race community, there is another way to take it. Specifically, the usage of the comma, ellipses, and capitalization does feel purposeful. There are eight words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram shares the name of a 2000s video game franchise.

If you’re having trouble finding today’s Spangram in Strands, something to keep in mind is that it will always spans from one side to the other, hence the name. Always make sure to check the letters on the outer rims of the board and look for any weird spacing in between words should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Rock Band.

The trick of today’s theme was that it was Yes and Queen, which are two bands. If you want to know all the words, which are all rock bands, in today’s Strands puzzle, they are as follows:

Blondie

Heart

Genesis

Kiss

Journey

Rock Band

Eagles

Rush

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.