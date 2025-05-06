New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for May 6th

It’s Tuesday, which means it’s almost the middle of the week. While we can only dream about the weekend, for now, all we can do is give a little bit of time to treat ourselves. Whether from sweets, a facial mask, or reading the latest entertainment news on ComicBook, one of the best ways to value your me-time is by tackling today’s NYT puzzles. Connections and Strands are like whipped cream and a cherry on top of this word-knowledge sundae, but the ice cream is The New York Times’ Wordle. Yesterday’s puzzle was a challenging solve, but for today, May 6th, Wordle #1,417 will be another tricky one to answer. Those looking for useful tips, hints, and today’s Wordle solution, we’ve got you covered.

The New York Times has daily puzzles for all its games on the NYT app, which has been a staple for millions of users. Wordle came around in 2021 and has since gone over a thousand words. This puzzle game lets players guess a five-letter word with six chances to find the correct answer. Feedback is provided through gray, yellow, and green blocks, which indicate which letter(s) are in the final word and where they are placed.

my starting word for today is "SPOIL." This guess has one yellow and one green block.

SPOIL is a fantastic guess for Wordle #1,417.

The word “SPOIL” has a green block with S and a yellow block with I. These hints mean that the final word starts with the letter S and has the letter I. There are quite a few five-letter words beginning with S, so use the feedback to your advantage. A Wordle hint for today’s puzzle is that the meaning of the final word is “a group of attendees.” Today’s answer can be found down below.

Today’s solution for The New York Times Wordle for May 6th is “SUITE.” This was quite the tricky one since there were two vowels in the final word. If you enjoyed tagging along, return for more hints and tips on Wednesday, May 7th, for Wordle #1,418. Have a tubular Tuesday, players.