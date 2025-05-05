New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for May 5th

After a weekend of relaxing and finally getting into Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (can’t be the only one), Mondays typically feel crazier than usual. While we get back into the rhythm of work, it’s nice to be reminded of the less busy side of things. For example, the NYT app provides a great escape from reality, but keeps you locked in with its addictive yet knowledge-based gameplay. The New York Times games, such as Connections and Strands, are available to play, but if you’re on this article, it means you’ve come to see the Wordle puzzle. Yesterday’s was mildly tricky, but for today, May 5th, Wordle #1,416 will be a challenge to answer. This article has useful hints, tips, and today’s Wordle solution, so let’s get started.

From 2021, The New York Times has brought Wordle to millions of players on the NYT app. With new puzzles daily, players get the chance to ponder over thousands of five-letter words and test their word knowledge in a fun way. This puzzle game gives up to six opportunities to solve a five-letter word based on the feedback after each guess, as indicated by gray, yellow, and green blocks. These highlight which letters are in the final word and where they are placed.

HBO’s The Last of Us Season Two aired its fourth episode last night, which follows Dina and Ellie as they make their way through Seattle, Washington. Several guest actors appear in this episode, including Academy Award-nominated actor Jeffrey Wright, TV actress Alanna Ubach, and a brief cameo from Drake & Josh actor Josh Peck. Cameos are always a pleasant surprise, especially when you least expect it, which is why the starting word for today is “SHOCK.” This guess has two green blocks.

SHOCK is a great guessing word for Wordle #1,416.

The word “SHOCK” has two green blocks with S and H, a rather fantastic start. Green blocks indicate the letters are locked in, so the final word begins with SH. A few five-letter words start with these letters, so utilize the gray blocks when thinking of a guess. A Wordle hint for today’s puzzle, the final word means “to quiet.” Today’s answer can be found down below.

Today’s solution for The New York Times Wordle for May 5th is “SHUSH.” A rather striking word if aimed at you, but a valuable resource when in the presence of Clickers in TLOU. As always, we will return with more tips and hints on Tuesday, May 6th, for Wordle #1,417. Endure and survive, players.