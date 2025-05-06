New York Times Connections Answers for May 6th

Looking for the answers for today’s NYT Connections? You’ve come to the right place, as we have all of the correct words and categories, along with hints and tips, for today, May 6th’s Connections from The New York Times. Whether you play Wordle or Strands, Connections, which released in 2023, has been a fresh face in the daily puzzle scene. For today’s puzzle, we have some interesting words but everything else is a lot more easier to get than previous days. Still, we at ComicBook have played the puzzle and have everything, like the correct answers and hints, that you’ll need to solve today’s Connections.

When playing The New York Times’ Connections, you are given 16 different words and your goal is to sort them into four secret categories. Pick four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from time measurement units or cities in Italy to element abbreviations or character names from The Sopranos. You only get four turns to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections serves up a fun one.

With today’s Connections, we continue the easy streak we’ve had with yesterday and the day before, but don’t let that trip you up, like some of these words will. For puzzles like today’s, keep in mind that many words can have multiple meanings, so pay attention to them as you see any matches and try not to look for the obvious unless it only has one meaning. In terms of May 6th’s puzzle, the words in today’s Connections are as follows: Hush, Ribbon, Baby, Toy, Minute, Mockingbird, Game, Razzmatazz, Still, Set, Compact, Peace, Match, Calm, Kidney, and Tournament.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: I can’t hear a thing

Green: Ball’s in your court

Blue: It’s so tiny!

Purple: Making fun of, in different ways

If you want to know the correct categories for today’s Connections, here are the themes:

Yellow: Silence

Green: Tennis Competition Units

Blue: Comparatively Small

Purple: Starting with Synonyms for “Tease”

If you want to know the correct placements as to which words go into which categories, here are May 6th’s Connections answers:

Yellow: Calm, Hush, Peace, Still

Green: Game, Match, Set, Tournament

Blue: Baby, Compact, Minute, Toy

Purple: Kidney, Mockingbird, Razzmatazz, Ribbon

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYT Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.