New York Times Strands Answers for May 6th

Can’t figure out the meaning behind today’s NYT Strands? We got you covered, as we at ComicBook have solved the puzzle and have everything you need to solve May 6th’s Strands from The New York Times, from the correct words and Spangram to a few hints, tips, and tricks to help you out. Despite being younger than Connections and Wordle, the word-search game has been a hit with puzzle solvers. Case in point, today’s theme, “I’m in lobe”, is the perfect mix of challenge and fun that makes the game special. If you need help, we’ve got what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and words for today’s puzzle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The gameplay of The New York Times’ Strands has players find several words or phrases related to the topic mentioned, all within the given letter grid. To figure out what the theme’s true meaning is, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will hint towards the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or a word, like herbs or TV brands. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you’ll be able to find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of TV brands, potential words would be names of TV brands like Sony or Panasonic.

Today’s Strands theme is “I’m in lobe”.

In regards to May 6th’s Strands, like yesterday’s salty topic, we don’t have much to go off of outside of an interesting keyword. The theme for today’s Strands is “I’m in lobe”. With puzzles like today’s, it’s good to remember that you should take each word seriously and spot any words that seem out of place or notable, like “lobe”, in this case. There are eight words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is something that goes on one (or two) of your body parts.

When looking for the Spangram in Strands, remember that it always spans from one side to the other, hence the name. Check the letters on the grid’s outer rims and note any weird spacing between words, should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Earrings.

While there are many types of earrings, the words here are some of the most popular of the adornments you can put on your ear. If you want to know all the correct answers for May 6th’s Strands, they are as follows:

Teardrop

Earrings

Chandelier

Clip On

Hoop

Cuff

Plug

Stud

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYT Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.