Obsidian Explains Why ‘Fallout’ Vault Suits Are Blue and Yellow

The outfits featured in video games can often be some of the most memorable items gamers encounter, but perhaps none more so than the blue and yellow vault suits seen in the Fallout series. That said, Fallout: New Vegas studio Obsidian Entertainment recently explained the reasoning behind using those colors.

In a rapid-fire interview with Game Informer, Obsidian’s Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky were asked 131 questions, with the vast majority of them being in regards to The Outer Worlds, their upcoming RPG. However, being the developers behind New Vegas and the first two Fallout games, some of the queries were about the popular franchise. When asked why blue and yellow were chosen for the vault suits, the answer was simple – they were the two remaining colors on the palette.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There were two colors he wasn’t using in a very limited palette that I had supplied,” Cain said. “So I said if you don’t use them, I’ll delete them.” And that’s how the vault suits gamers have come to know and love over the years became blue and yellow. One can only imagine what other colors Cain had in mind if Boyarsky chose to pass on the two that were left.

As for what’s ahead, The Outer Worlds aims to provide players with a new RPG experience set in a realm that resembles the likes of Fallout, BioShock, and more. If you would like to hear what the duo had to say about the upcoming game, you can check out the full interview right here.

The Outer Worlds doesn’t have a release date as of yet, but it is set to arrive at some point in 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. According to Obsidian:

“In The Outer Worlds, you awake from hibernation on a colonist ship that was lost in transit to Halcyon, the furthest colony from Earth located at the edge of the galaxy, only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy it. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.”