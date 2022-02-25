Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent Beta Announced

Square Enix announced earlier in the month it planned to release Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent in Europe in North America which would mark the first time it’s gotten a wider release than just in Japan. At the time, there were talks of a beta for those who wanted to try out the game, and while the beta isn’t here just yet, those interested now have the opportunity to sign up for the opportunity to try it early via pre-registrations.

To sign up for the beta, all you have to do is head to the Google Play page and pre-register with your account. Doing so will put you in consideration for the beta test. The game itself is scheduled to release during Summer 2022 but does not yet have an exact release date.

While the trailer for the closed beta above doesn’t say so, the game’s Facebook page provides some more specifics on the plans for the beta. It’s scheduled to begin on March 22nd at 6 a.m. PDT, so you should know well before then if you’ve been accepted into the beta or not.

For those who’ve played Octopath Traveler on the Nintendo Switch or PC platforms but haven’t heard much about this game, it’s not a sequel despite it releasing after Octopath Traveler did. Instead, it’s a prequel to the original game, and what’s more, it’s only available on mobile devices. There’s been no mention yet of plans for an iOS beta, but the game will release on that platform as well once it launches during the summer.

Though it’s a different game on a different platform, it still uses the same HD-2D art style Square Enix is so fond of and was used in Octopath Traveler. It’s been optimized for mobile devices since it’s only releasing there, and as such, it’s got swipe controls enable that allows players to switch out their party members easily.

You’ll definitely need to be switching out party members frequently because the roster of playable characters is another key difference between this game and Octopath Traveler. While the original game had only eight characters to collect and train, this game has over 64 characters at launch.

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent is scheduled to release during Summer 2022 with the beta coming towards the end of March.