‘Octopath Traveler’ Reportedly Coming To PC

Octopath Traveler hit the Nintendo Switch last year and became quite the hit shortly afterward. The glorious HD-2D RPG has been doing well since its release, even spawning a prequel in the form of a mobile game called Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent. However, these are the only devices that players have been and will be able to enjoy the Square Enix title on. That said, a recent listing by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea indicates that gamers on PC might be able to experience the RPG for themselves on their preferred platform.

While the rating has since been taken off of the website, this is the Internet, which means it’s safe and sound over on ResetEra. It shows a rating for Octopath Traveler on PC, and that it is being published by Bandai Namco, who normally publishes games for Square Enix in Korea.

As always, keep the salt on standby just in case this isn’t legitimate. In addition to that, this is in no way confirmation that a PC port would be heading west. Either way, as good as it is looking for PC players, it’s best to wait for some sort of official word from Square Enix.

In the meantime, Octopath Traveler is currently available on Nintendo Switch. For more on the hit RPG for the hybrid console, here’s a snippet from our official review:

“Octopath Traveler isn’t without its flaws, and it’s not for everyone, but you already knew clicking into this review whether the game is “for you” or not. If the beautiful HD-2D visuals arrested your attention, and you’ve been craving a game that could faithfully capture the magic you felt playing RPGs as a kid, then this is something that belongs in your library. Octopath Traveler is absolutely enchanting, and a time-bending classic that, itself, will stand the test of time.”

What do you think about this? Would you love to see Octopath Traveler make its way onto PC? Are you hoping this means that it’s coming to the other consoles as well? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, Gematsu!

