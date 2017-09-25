Oculus Founder Working on “Very Exciting” Virtual Reality Projects

The mind behind the Oculus Rift virtual reality device isn’t finished with VR even after selling his company to Facebook, the VR headset creator saying that he’s got a new company that appears that has plans for the future.

Palmer Luckey, the founder of Oculus, took the stage during Tokyo Game Show for a discussion that was centered around VR, a topic that Luckey knows plenty about. The panel during the conference was organized by HTC, an Oculus competitor with their Vive headset, and Luckey told listeners that he’s got more ambitions for VR that involve a new company he’s recently started.

“I have a new company, I can’t talk about my projects too much yet, but I’m still working in the virtual reality industry on some very exciting things,” Luckey said during the Tokyo Game Show.

This isn’t the first that we’ve heard of Luckey’s post-Oculus goals, but it does expand on previous statements from Luckey about what he’s working on. Back in June, it was reported by the New York Times that Luckey was working on some border security measures, but the more recent discussions indicate that he’s got a bit more than that up his sleeve as he returned to a gaming conference.

Along with the secretive talk of his future plans, Luckey also took part of the on-stage time to distance himself a bit from Oculus. His comments didn’t indicate any negativity with Oculus, or any other VR competitors for that matter, but he did encourage people to think of him as more than just the founder of Oculus.

“Don’t think of me as an Oculus person,” Luckey added. “Just think of me as a VR person. Everything. Sony, HTC, other companies. Everything.”

What Luckey plans to work on next is still up in the air, but he’s talked in the past about making a game similar to the premise of Sword Art Online. You won’t be dying for real if you die in Luckey’s game like players do in the anime, but he said that he does like the idea of VR having some type of real-world consequences.

[via RoadToVR]