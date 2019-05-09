Official Borderlands 3 Cosplay Guides Released by Gearbox

Now that we have seen more on Borderlands 3 with the latest gameplay reveal, fans are more excited than ever to get their hands on the highly anticipate entry in the popular series. One of the biggest ways that some fans have used to show off their fandom is through cosplaying their favorite characters. Gearbox Software has certainly recognized this over the years, which is likely why they have officially released cosplay guides for the vault hunters that will be featured in Borderlands 3. Luckily, the guides won’t stop there as the devs plan to release more soon.

“Wondering how many fingers Zane’s gloves have or what color Moze’s shoulder pad is,” reads the Borderlands website. “Want to make sure you get FL4K’s patches and pins or Amara’s belt bag and bandages just right? We got you. If you’re a cosplayer looking to recreate a Borderlands 3 Vault Hunter’s outfit and accessories, the reference kits released today should prove useful.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is all in an effort to help the Borderlands cosplay community prepare for the first stop along the Borderlands 3 Cosplay Tour, which is set for E3 next month. “We’re excited to see your cosplay creations, and ready to help you show them off with a unique photo experience that drops you into the middle of beautiful Borderlands 3 locations,” Gearbox said.

The Official #Borderlands3 Vault Hunter Cosplay Guides are here! We’re also excited to announce the Borderlands 3 #Cosplay Tour! Join us as we celebrate you, the incredible Borderlands community. First stop: E3 on June 11!

Learn more ➜ https://t.co/V9o2wn92An pic.twitter.com/1Udzw3NL8I — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) May 9, 2019

As of right now, only the four Vault Hunters have guides available, but Gearbox does intend to release more in the near future. I imagine next in line are likely the dynamic duo of Troy and Tyreen Calypso, who are the new big baddies in town, and they’ve definitely got some looks that cosplayers will want to capture. You can check out the full cosplay guides right here.

Borderlands 3 is set to arrive on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Will you be taking advantage of the Borderlands 3 cosplay guides? Which characters do you plan on cosplaying in the future? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!