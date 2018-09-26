The Official 'Fallout' Vault Dweller’s Cookbook Includes a Nuka-Cola Recipe

The Fallout: The Official Vault Dweller's Cookbook by Victoria Rosenthal includes over 70 mouth-watering Bethesda / Vault-Tec-approved recipes like Deathclaw omelets, BlamCo Mac & Cheese, Mole Rat Wonder Meat, Baked Bloatfly and more. There's even a recipe to replicate the beloved Nuka-Cola! Needless to say, this book would be the perfect companion for any gamer that would be interested in hosting a Fallout 76 release party in November.

That having been said, pre-orders for the hardcover Fallout cookbook are live on Amazon right now with a 10% discount. The book is covered by Amazon's pre-order guarantee, so you won't be charged until it ships and you will automatically get the best discount that occurs between the time that your order and the October 23rd launch date. Odds are we'll see an even deeper discount during the pre-order period, but it's a good idea to lock in this deal now so you're covered. Amazon also has several images from the interior of the cookbook, including a look a the entire table of contents - so you can take a sneak peek at all of the recipes ahead of time.

So, you're prepared to throw a Fallout 76 feast thanks to the cookbook, now all you need is the game! At the moment, you can pre-order Fallout 76 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC with a 20% Prime discount. However, if you have your eye on that amazing Power Armor edition with the full-scale, wearable T-51 Power Armor Helmet, you won't have the luxury of waiting until the game arrives on November 14th. You need to take advantage of opportunities as they become available.

At the time of writing, the Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition is sold out everywhere, but keep tabs on the links for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC versions for a restock. If and when that happens, jump on it while you can because they will sell out again very quickly. The full list of features includes:

Full-Scale Wearable T-51 Power Armor Helmet with West Tek Canvas Carrying Bag: This wearable helmet faithfully replicates the in-game model and comes complete with voice modulator speaker, functioning LED head lamp, and custom V.A.T.S. sound feature.

Glow-in-the Dark World Terrain Map: This physical, fully-colorized 21"x 21" glow in the dark vintage map showcases the six distinct regions of West Virginia complete with irradiated landmarks, towns, and wildlife.

24 Collectible Fallout Figurines: Crafted from in-game 3D models, these detailed miniatures bring Fallout 76's Vault Dwellers, Power Armored Soldiers, Creatures, and more to life.

Tricentennial Steelbook: Exclusive to the Power Armor Edition, this decorated metal case is the ultimate collectible celebrating America's 300 years of freedom.

Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition Bonus In-Game Items: Celebrate 300 years of freedom with the all-new Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition, commemorating the opening of Vault 76. Be the talk of the town when you emerge from Vault 76 fully prepared and patriotically styled in the new American frontier!

