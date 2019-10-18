The Creator of Okami Wants to Make a Sequel

Hideki Kamiya may not be a name you know, but you will certainly know his games. He’s perhaps best-known as the creator of Devil May Cry, Okami, and Bayonetta. He also was the director of Resident Evil 2. In other words, he’s had a pretty significant impact on the industry, and will one day retire as one of its great creators and directors. In 2019, we know he’s working on Bayonetta 3, but that’s about all we know. It’s quite possible he has more projects cooking, but right now, there’s been no word of any. That said, one game he’s apparently itching to make is a follow-up to Okami.

Taking to Twitter with Ikumi Nakamura — who recently left Tango Gameworks and Ghostwire: Tokyo — the visionary expressed his desire to see the series return and to make a sequel. In fact, the pair even seem to suggest it’s coming back, but it appears this is nothing more than a temperature check, aka something they can show Capcom during their pitch. Whatever the case, as you would expect, the tweet has gone viral in gaming circles.

Okami is going to be back! We want to make Okami sequel and fans are looking forward to it too. You guys want to see Kamiya’s Okami again, right, everyone? I want to work on it too! 大神をまた作りたい私たちです。🙏😊@CapcomUSA_ @OKAMI_CAP pic.twitter.com/bLwuGnTew1 — Ikumi Nakamura (@nakamura193) October 18, 2019

Let’s do it, Capcom 😉 https://t.co/Cy4DoQHUMy — 神谷英樹 Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) October 18, 2019

As you can see, not only is Kamiya interested in making a follow-up, but Nakamura also wants in on the hypothetical project. At the moment, Nakamura hasn’t landed a job since leaving Tango, or at least she hasn’t divulged a new position publicly.

I want to see simply great games and games that gamers want to play be developed. I don’t understand budgets and politics. 🤔 I just want to continue to be a creator that can say that great things are great. #Okami is one of those that have the power to overcome all of that.☺️ — Ikumi Nakamura (@nakamura193) October 18, 2019

At this point, the ball is in Capcom’s court, and who knows what it will do with it. Personally, I’d love to a sequel to the 2006 cult-classic, especially if both Kamiya and Nakamura are on board.