‘Old School RuneScape’ Mobile Release Date Announced

The release date for the mobile version of Old School RuneScape has been announced with the modernized version of the classic game available for iOS and Android devices on Oct. 30th.

Jagex shared news of the release date on Wednesday with an announcement that said the mobile version of the game would be out at the end of October. Ahead of that release date, RuneScape players can go ahead and preorder the game through either the App Store or Google Play before it’s launched so that it can be played as soon as it’s available. The mobile platform will support cross-platform play with those on the PC, so you can keep continuing your RuneScape adventure when you’re on the go as well as at home.

First revealed during RuneFest 2017, Jagex acknowledged that it’s taken a while to get the mobile version released from the time it was first shown.

“The road leading to this point has been arduous, and we know the wait has been long indeed since Old School RuneScape was first shown on mobile at RuneFest 2017,” Jagex said. “But the time taken has ensured that the Old School mobile experience will feel every bit as good as it does on PC, and we’re sure you’ll be delighted at how we’ve managed to translate the magic of Old School onto your favourite device.”

Live on the Q&A, we just premiered the Pre-Order/Pre-Register video for #OSRSMobile! Old School RuneScape will reach your mobile devices on October 30th, be notified the second it’s released! >> //t.co/4bAoEVU5uL pic.twitter.com/6yKdcXWroK — Old School RuneScape (@OldSchoolRS) September 5, 2018

For anyone who has been playing the beta version of the mobile game ahead of its launch, some changes are being made to prepare for the October release.

“In order for us to move Old School RuneScape into the pre-order and pre-register stage, we’re required to remove the beta build from the Google Play store,” Jagex said. “This means that those of you without the Members beta installed will not be able to access the app until its full release on October 30th. If you have access via the Members beta, the iOS closed beta, or you’re located in an area in which we’ve soft launched (Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden), then you’ll be able to continue playing right up until the full release.”

Not every country is included in the preorder promotion that allows you to get the game prepared ahead of its release, but Jagex said that may change closer to launch.

Old School RuneScape is scheduled to release for mobile devices on Oct. 30th.