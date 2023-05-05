Free-to-Play Omega Strikers Launches on Xbox in Time for Bonus XP Weekend

Omega Strikers, the debut game from Odyssey Interactive that mashes sports and MOBAs together, has now landed on the Xbox platform as of Friday. With that release, it means that Omega Strikers has completed its rollout on consoles, PC, and mobile devices. It couldn't have happened at a better time either seeing how the game is also in the midst of a special event that just got underway where players earn double the Striker Affinity XP, so now's the time to play as your new favorite character to earn more rewards for them before the event ends.

The Xbox release was announced on Friday following the game's PlayStation release from earlier in the week. It first launched on the PC, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS platforms right at the end of April, and thanks to a couple of playtests prior to the release and a community already built up around the game, it released to excellent reviews right from the start. Those ratings have held up since release, too, so now that it's on Xbox consoles, everyone playing there can see what all the fuss is about.

Omega Strikers is now live on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One!!



Go download and play right now!!!



"B..but Mr. OmegaStrikers, I'm at work right now!"



That's ok, take the afternoon off and GO STRIKE.



*Omega Strikers currently requires an active Xbox Live Gold subscription to play pic.twitter.com/y2SourrbCp — Omega Strikers | Available Now!! (@PlayOmega) May 5, 2023

If you haven't seen anything about Omega Strikers, it combines elements of games like Rocket League with more character-specific gameplay like you'd find in League of Legends or other MOBAs (several developers who used to work on League at Riot Games are working on this game now). Its base is a 3v3 game where you try to score by shooting a puck into the other team's goal, but with unique abilities on each character, modifiers, positions, and strategies to grapple with, it quickly becomes much more involved.

It's quick, too, with matches played in rounds until someone reaches five goals. Best of all is that it's free and supports full cross-progression, so no matter where you start, you can pick it up elsewhere.

Starting now through the weekend's end, earn double Striker Affinity XP for every match played!!



Plus, we added a mission that grants a Partying Blobbo emote.



Remember to play to earn 3X points for your Creator VS team before the event ends Sunday night! pic.twitter.com/eupOCWd6PM — Omega Strikers | Available Now!! (@PlayOmega) May 5, 2023

Even if you're still on the fence about the game, now's a good time to try it given that it just recently came out meaning that most people are still learning, too. The Double Striker Affinity Event is helpful as well – Striker Affinity is a resource that's' essentially used to "level up" a character by working your way through their own unique tiers of rewards. The more you play with that character, the more of their personalized cosmetics you get, and if you play this weekend, you get twice the Striker Affinity you normally would.