Omega Strikers Update Nerfs the Most-Played Striker, Patch Notes Revealed

Odyssey Interactive released a new set of Omega Strikers patch notes this week detailing a couple of buffs and nerfs for a few different characters including the game's most popular Omega Striker: Ai.Me. The cat-eared character has been dominating in the goalie position even after attempts to nerf her power with Odyssey Interactive confirming that she's both the most popular character as well as a "very winning" Striker. As such, she's been toned down a bit in this update alongside Juliette with others like Asher and Octavia instead getting a bit of their power returned to them.

"We can't cap the App," Odyssey Interactive said about the character in the Omega Strikers patch notes. "Even following some nerfs targeted at Ai.Mi goalie, she's still overperforming as the most played and a very winning Striker. We're bringing down the damage that has been long kept her on top of the charts."

The Omega Strikers patch notes for this update are relatively brief, so we'll get right to them. They deal mostly with the four Strikers mentioned above, but some of the notes also change up some pieces of gear and different Awakenings. The Omega Strikers patch notes for the June 22nd micropatch can be seen below:

Omega Strikers Patch Notes for June 22nd

Ai.Mi

Glitch.Pop [PRIMARY]

Damage :: 170 (+85% Power) → 160 (+80% Power)

PvP Knockback :: 190 (+95% Power) → 160 (+80% Power)

Core Knockback :: 1340 (+180% Power) → 1300 (+160% Power)

Missile hitbox linger lifetime :: .15s → .1s

Asher

Breakthrough [SECONDARY]

Cooldown :: 20s → 18s

Juliette

Flying Phoenix [SECONDARY]

Cooldown :: 14s → 16s

Fiery Fist [PRIMARY]

Damage and PvP Knockback :: 165 (+85% Power) → 155 (+77.5% Power)

Core Knockback :: 1310 (+165% Power) → 1290 (+155% Power)

Octavia

Flow State [SECONDARY]

Starting Speed :: 25% → 30%

Duration : 2s → 2.25s

Gear and Awakening

[NEW] :: New Awakening sets with the new Energy Awakenings and Reverberation added to Quick Play

Vicious Vambrace

Stagger restore percent of damage dealt :: 30% → 40%

Specialized Training

Extra Damage and Healing for Specials :: 50% → 55%

Siphoning Wand

Bonus Damage and Heal :: 4% of enemies' max stagger → 3.5% of enemies' max stagger 4% healing and damage dealt → 3.5%

Built Different

IMPACT abilities hit 15% harder (3% on Core) → 10% (2% on Core)

Fire Up!