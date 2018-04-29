Omensight Release Date Revealed, New Trailer

Montreal-based developer Spearhead Games – who you may recognize as the team behind Stories: Path of Destinies – has announced that its action-adventure game, Omensight, will release next month on May 15th for PS4 and PC.

To accompany the release date announcement, a brand-new trailer/video has been released (pictured above), featuring over nine minutes of gameplay footage, complimented by developer commentary.

Spearhead Games also revealed that on PS4 the game will be included in PlayStation Store’s Totally Digital promotion. What this means is that if you pre-order the title via the PlayStation Store, you will receive a 20 percent discount, that is, if you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber.

With the 20 percent discount, Omensight costs $15.99 USD, without it, it comes in at $19.99 USD.

As mentioned above, Spearhead Games most recent release was Stories: The Path of Destinies, which hit back in April 2016 for the same platforms. Upon release the game garnered a solid 73 on Metacritic, and more or less put the Montreal studio on the map.

As for what Omensight is all about, here’s an official overview:

You are the Harbinger, a mythical warrior who only appears in times of crisis. The land of Urralia is torn by war. But there is worse: as night falls, you witness the destruction of the world at the hands of a dark God.

As the eyes and the sword of Urralia, it is up to you to reverse this fate. All you know is that it started with a mysterious murder.

You are granted the power to relive the final day of Urralia. Lead the investigation as you decide how you spend each day.

Appear alongside characters who played a part in the apocalypse, fight with them or against them, and use your Omensight power to weave a new narrative. Through your decisions, your skills and your wits, change the course of the day and, perhaps, pave the way to a brighter future.

Featuring the top voice acting talents of Patricia Summersett (Zelda: Breath of the Wild) and Julian Casey (We Happy Few, Stories), and a stellar writing team including Nadim Boukhira (Stories), Genese Davis (The Holder’s Dominion), and Chris Avellone (Planescape: Torment, Pillars of Eternity).

Key Features