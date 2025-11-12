One of 2025’s Most Addictive New Indie Games Releases for Mobile (And It’s Free to Try)

Mobile games can get a bit of a bad reputation these days, in part because so many of them are chock full of ads and monetization. But at its heart, mobile gaming can be a way to bring games on the go. And in the case of the brand-new mobile port of Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, that’s exactly what we’re getting. The auto-shooter spin-off from the main Deep Rock Galactic series launched into 1.0 earlier this year, and it’s now headed to iOS and Android.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On November 12th, Ghost Ship Publishing and Funday Games officially announced the mobile release of Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor. This engaging roguelike autoshooter is an addictive delight with a fun gameplay loop that frankly lends itself well to gamers on the go. The game released for PC and Xbox earlier this year, and is now arriving on iOS and Android, delivering “the full, uncompromised experience” of the original title to mobile. As such, the game requires a one-time purchase to play, but there’s a free trial available for those unsure if they want to delve into the mines on mobile.

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor Releases On Mobile, And Fans Are Hyped

Image courtesy of Funday Games and Ghost Ship Publishing

Fans of games like Vampire Survivors will no doubt find plenty to love in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor. This game finds you delving into various biomes to mine resources and crush alien bugs. There are multiple classes to unlock and level up, with new abilities and tools to uncover as you go. The game earned a 4.5 out of 5 review score when I checked it out ahead of the 1.0 release back in September, and I still find myself wanting to go back for just one more run. So, it’s pretty exciting to know that the game is now headed to a more portable platform for mining on the go.

The mobile version is bringing over everything from the PC and Xbox release, and it’s available now for iOS and Android. Before we get into the specifics, you can check out the shiny new Rock & Phone mobile release trailer for Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor below:

Play video

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor is free to download, and you can play the first 2 biomes at no cost. That means exploring the Crystalline Caverns and Magma Core, two expansion regions within the game, for free. If you like what you experience, you can then unlock the full game with a one-time purchase of $9.99 USD. Doing so will grant you access to the remaining Biomes, along with more challenges to complete and enemies to defeat.

The mobile version of Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor is playable in both portrait and landscape mode. It also offers the option of controller support for those who like their mobile gaming with a little more precision. In addition to the base game, you can also grab a Deluxe Edition that features skin packs for $14.99. And unlike many mobile game announcements, which leave fans concerned about pay-to-play and monetization, Deep Rock Galactic fans are thrilled with this new release. As one comment on the mobile release trailer says, “No way! I can Rock and Stone on the go!”

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor is now available for PC via Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and mobile devices.

Have you played Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor yet? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!