One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition Hits Nintendo Switch This May

This morning Bandai Namco revealed that One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe will be making its way to Nintendo Switch on May 10. The press release mentions that the game will be available on the Nintendo eShop, with no word of a physical release. The game will kick off from the series’ beginning and continue through the Paramount War arc. Check out the reveal trailer above!

“One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition brings together all the sights and sounds of the One Piece franchise and mixes it with KOEI TECMO GAMES unmistakable kinetic battles against innumerable odds. More than 30 playable characters means the biggest problem for fans is figuring out who to choose! One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition implements the Kizuna Rush feature, which summons another character into battle to perform a combo attack. Up to four characters can be summoned into the player’s Crew and create more powerful attacks.”

You guys saw the trailer, and you know the roster is going to be absolutely enormous. Bandai Namco has created a One Piece video game for true fans of the manga and anime, empowering you to take control of your favorite character — no matter who that may be — to take down some rival pirates and Donquixote. The gameplay and action looks buttery-smooth in the trailer footage, and we’re dying to go hands-on ourselves and learn how this runs on the Switch.

What more could you guys want? One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 has thousands of reviews on Steam and is sitting at a very positive rating across the board, and now you get to take it with you on the go! May can’t come soon enough. We’ll keep you all updated with additional footage or impressions are we’re able, so stay tuned! In the meantime, here’s the official lowdown:

Higher quality graphics and animation: the One Piece universe has never been depicted so faithfully

Number of Popular characters weaving the stories greatly increased: Sabo, Doflamingo, Fujitora and many more!

Improved gameplay and incredible new co-op actions (no Online Co-op)

More action than ever in the latest installment of the PIRATE WARRIORS series, created by KOEI TECMO GAMES and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment.

