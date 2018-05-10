One Piece Pirate Warriors 3: Deluxe Edition Available For Nintendo Switch

Yarrrr, mateys! The One Piece crew has set sail on a new platform!

Bandai Namco has officially announced the arrival of One Piece Pirate Warriors 3: Deluxe Edition for Nintendo Switch. The beat-em-up features a variety of playable characters including favorites from the anime series. You can watch the debut trailer in the tweet below!

Arrrrr ye ready! ONE PIECE Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition is NOW AVAILABLE on the #NintendoSwitch. Battle your way through the NEW WORLD, GRAND LINE, EAST BLUE, and DRESSROSA Arcs! Includes over 40 pieces of DLC. Pick it up today: https://t.co/hEoKZ9pJvD pic.twitter.com/gqm0dGTOoh — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) May 10, 2018

The game is available for $39.99 and includes the following features, straight from the product page:

Re-live the original ONE PIECE story from Fushia village, where everything started, to the kingdom of Dressrosa, a mysterious island dominated by the evil “Heavenly Demon” himself, Donquixote Doflamingo. Gather members of the Straw Hat Crew and sail to the most illusive places and enter epic battles: Marineford, Fishman Island, Punk Hazard and Dressrosa! The deluxe edition includes many of the previously released DLC and provides players with all of the fun and excitement right from the anime.

ONE PIECE ON NINTENDO SWITCH: Take your favorite Straw Hat Pirates on the go.

LOCAL CO-OP: Play split-screen with your friends in Dream Log mode.

DELUXE EXPERIENCE: Includes previously released DLC content that adds extra costumes and missions.

RE-EXPERIENCE THE ORIGINAL ONE PIECE STORY: From Luffy’s departure from Fushia Village to latest episodes of Dressrosa, re-live all of the greatest moments in the ONE PIECE saga.

FAN FAVORITE CHARACTERS: The roster of characters now includes Sabo, Donquixote Doflamingo, Fujitora, and many more.

THE EXPERTISE OF KOEI TECMO GAMES AND BANDAI NAMCO: The PIRATE WARRIORS series combines the beloved characters from the ONE PIECE series with the furious action of the Dynasty Warriors franchise.

So if you live to beat up hundreds of thugs or just want to see how One Piece fares on the Nintendo Switch, don’t miss this awesome adventure!