One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Confirms Boss Kaido, Playable Basil Hawkins

One Piece will soon be expecting the fan-favorite Pirate Warriors video game series with a new entry, and this new entry for the game will be heading to Wano. It’s been previously revealed that the game will feature an original story as the Wano Country arc has yet to finish in either the manga or anime releases, but it hasn’t been revealed just how the new story will deviate from the original. But new character confirmations are at least in line with the original events of the arc. A new scan from Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump has surfaced online, and confirmed Kaido and Hawkins will be in the game too.

But unfortunately, unlike the previously announced new additions of Charlotte Katakuri and Gear Fourth Snake-Man Luffy, only Basil Hawkins will be playable. According to translations from the scan, Kaido is currently confirmed to only appear as a boss character.

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 is currently slated for a release some time next year for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The current roster for the game teases additions like Gear Fourth Luffy (in both Boundman and Snakeman forms), Charlotte Katakuri, and Carrot, along with Basil Hawkins. The game has been confirmed to cover the Whole Cake Island arc along with an original Wano Country story, so more characters will definitely be revealed going forward.

Those two arcs are jam-packed with tons of potential choices. The third iteration of the Pirate Warriors games already touted a huge roster, so there’s really no ceiling for how far this can go. Kaido appearing as a boss character alone might sting, however, but it’s probably until the actual series shows what kind of power he’s touting in full.

