One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Re-Releasing With Free Upgrades & New Playable Characters

Bandai Namco just gave One Piece fans yet another reason to set sail on the Grand Line. The publisher has announced that One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 is getting a brand-new release for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 20, 2025. Even better, it’s coming with free upgrades for those who already own the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One versions. That’s right: no need to repurchase the game to experience it on current-gen hardware.

The next-gen release promises visual enhancements and performance improvements, giving players the best version of the chaotic, over-the-top action game yet. Pirate Warriors 4 has always been about capturing the thrill of being part of the Straw Hat Crew, smashing through endless waves of Marines, pirates, and Warlords with the power of a true Nakama. Now, with smoother visuals and faster load times, that sense of adventure is only getting stronger.

Alongside the announcement, Bandai Namco dropped a brand-new trailer that celebrates the upgrade and reveals the next wave of DLC. Character Pack No. 7, officially titled the “Future Island Egghead Pack,” arrives just one day after the re-release, on November 21, 2025. This new pack adds three exciting playable characters: Rob Lucci from CP0, S-Snake, one of Dr. Vegapunk’s Seraphim, and Jewelry Bonney, the captain of the Bonney Pirates and a member of the Worst Generation. Each of them comes with their own unique abilities and fighting styles that reflect their power and personality in the anime’s latest arc.

The Egghead Pack also includes three exclusive outfits inspired by the futuristic setting of Egghead Island. It’s a clear nod to the ongoing adventures of Luffy and his crew in the anime, and it’s great to see the game keeping up with the current storylines. For fans who haven’t reached Egghead yet, it’s a cool preview of what’s to come. For those already watching the arc unfold, it’s an awesome way to step into the shoes of these characters and bring the action to life.

Bandai Namco also confirmed that more content is coming after this. Character Pack No. 8 is already planned for early 2026, continuing the steady flow of updates that have kept Pirate Warriors 4 alive since its launch. It’s impressive to see this much long-term support, especially for a game that first released back in 2020.

For anyone who’s been following the Straw Hats’ adventures and itching to jump back in, this re-release feels like the perfect excuse. The free upgrade ensures fans can continue their journey without starting over, while the new DLC keeps the experience fresh and relevant to the anime’s latest developments. Whether you’re setting sail for the first time or itching to return to take down thousands of foes with your favorite Devil Fruit powers, this version of Pirate Warriors 4 looks like it’ll be the definitive way to do just that.

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions launch November 20, 2025.