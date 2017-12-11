One Piece: World Seeker Officially Announced with New Screenshots

The One Piece game that was previously teased under a project name has now officially been announced for the PlayStation 4 as One Piece: World Seeker.

Previously in July, Bandai Namco was teasing a new game that they were referring to as “Project Dawn.” It quickly became apparent that new One Piece game that’s been revealed was the project that they were working on, but now that it’s fully out in the open, new details and screenshots on the game have been released.

Compared to other One Piece video game adaptations, this game will take a slightly different approach by expanding the world for exploration. The open-world game will put players in control of Luffy, the iconic One Piece character seen in the anime and manga. From there, Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat gang will explore and fight in what’s being called an “expansive and seamless world filled with castles, cities, beaches, and more exciting and diverse locations,” according to a press release.

The game won’t be released until 2018, but the announcement for One Piece: World Seeker ties in well with the 20th anniversary of the One Piece series.

“2017 marks the 20th anniversary of One Piece, one of the world’s most popular manga and anime series which has riveted millions of fans since it started. We’re proud to help usher in a new era with One Piece: World Seeker, an ambitious new entry in the legendary series,” said Randy Le, Brand Manager at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. “With an expansive open world and story, Luffy will travel through a huge variety of locales in a new adventure that’s as vast as the seven seas.”

The now fully-revealed game was previewed by a recent leak that reported the title of the game as well as the open-world setup. A website that’s up for the game lists the PlayStation 4 as one of the consoles that it’s being released for, but the press release confirmed that the game will also be releasing on the Xbox One and the PC. No exact release date has been revealed, but the game is expected to be released sometime in 2018.