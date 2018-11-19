‘One Piece: World Seeker’ Release Date Revealed

For those in the NA and EU regions and are huge fans of the One Piece anime and manga series, we’ve got some good news! One Piece: World Seeker officially has its release date for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, and it’s closer than you think!

Bandai Namco has just revealed that the upcoming anime-inspired game will be making its grand debut on March 15, 2019. For those that pre-order the title, they will receive the Strange Island Rocks Mission, and exclusive Military and Swimsuit costumes.

For those that have an affinity for collectible items, there are two different ones available depending on region:

Gum Gum Bundle – North America, $129.99 A copy of One Piece: World Seeker Luffy and Devil Fruit figure The Season Pass

Pirate King Bundle – Europe A copy of One Piece: World Seeker The Season Pass An exclusive 21cm Luffy figurine A replica of the Gum-Gum devil fruit The original soundtrack of the game composed by Kohei Tanaka



According to Bandai Namco, “As well as seamlessly traversing the world using Luffy’s acrobatic Gum-Gum fruit abilities, we are introduced to Luffy’s two main action modes (Haki). The first, is the strength-based Arm Haki, that focuses on raw power, allowing Luffy to use overwhelming force to defeat his opponents. The second, Observation Haki, which allows Luffy to slow down time as well as improving his sneaking prowess with stealth attacks and the ability to see enemies and more through walls.”

In the video above, we can also see our first look at the Skill Tree and how the crafting works in-game. Just like many other games, Luffy can earn Skill Points in order to upgrade his abilities. These abilities can be used to tailor his fighting style to however the player sees fit for the ultimate customizable experience.

The studio added, “Crafting is accessed via Usopp or Franky, two of Luffy’s Straw Hat Pirate Crew, who can use items and materials found by Luffy in the world to create new equipment, while Sanji can cook Lunch Boxes for the rest of the crew, enabling them to explore the islands and gather additional resources for players.”

One Piece: World Seeker officially launches for NA and EU audiences for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on March 15, 2019.

Thanks, Gematsu.