New One Piece: World Seeker Video Features A Special Message from the Producer

A new video has been released by Bandai Namco Entertainment in the lead-up to its all-new title, One Piece: World Seeker. The open world exploration-focused game is set for release later this year, and in the latest video message from the team, the game’s producer, Koji Nakajima, details many of the things players will be able to dive in to on launch day.

Some of the major moments that Nakajima focuses on are how the player will navigate the world as Luffy, using his special abilities to reach otherwise unreachable new areas and take on various enemies in unique ways. Check out the full transcription below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hello everyone! I’m Koji Nakajima, Producer on One Piece games. There’s a lot to love about One Piece which we all know about! For this specific game though, we focused on creating a modern adventure. There are many action-adventure games out there already but they come with certain restrictions, such as invisible walls, for example. One of the best parts of One Piece, is the freedom it offers. As a way of replicating this ‘freedom’ we built a game that allows the player to seamlessly and freely move throughout the entire map. The main concepts behind this game are: having fun on a One Piece adventure, a story with a plotline straight out of One Piece, and enjoy interacting with the crew. Given that Luffy is the main character in the series, we paid close attention to how we developed action sequences featuring his rubber-like movement. Our aim is to create a truly enjoyable experience for players where they can use his unique skillset on an open map. I can say that we all really worked hard on this, on creating gameplay and storyline that really focuses on Luffy, offering action and adventure in a way that is true to him as a character. We’ve really put together a game that will be fun for everyone and I hope that you’re all excited for it. As for the game’s world map we have released some concept art already.

One Piece: World Seeker is set for release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC some time later this year.

Source: Gematsu